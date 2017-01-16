Multiple houses destroyed by fires in Robertson County

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two fires in Robertson County destroyed two homes and a car on Sunday.

The first fire happened Sunday morning near the state line on Crawford Store Road.

North Robertson Fire & Rescue chief Chad Gregory told Smokey Barn News the fire started around 6 a.m. A man and woman inside the home had to be taken to the hospital, but no update has been given on their condition.

The second fire started just after 4 p.m. at a home on Wilson Store Road where a woman was frying some okra for dinner.

The woman inside the home singed her hair getting out of the home, but was otherwise OK. The house is a total loss.

Fire departments from Cross Plains, White House and Orlinda all responded to the fire which burned for nearly two hours according to Smokey Barn News.

A car parked next to the home also burned.