MTSU’S Rick Insell finalist for Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Middle Tennessee State University’s coach Rick Insell is one of 12 finalists for the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame.

The finalists will be narrowed to a six-member Hall of Fame Class when the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame Board of Directors takes a final vote later this month.

The six inductees will be notified during the first week of February.

“I am truly overwhelmed to be considered as one of the 12 nominees for this year’s Hall of Fame class,” Insell said. “I have spent all of my adult life and half of my childhood in the game of basketball so to even be considered for its national hall of fame is beyond comprehension. I am thankful to the committee members for this consideration. The game of basketball has meant so much to our family so this is something we appreciate more than I could ever express in words.”

The Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame is all inclusive in regard to the sport and considers the achievements of all levels of basketball.

Insell has coached women’s basketball for 40 years–28 at the high school level and 12 in college. He’s already Middle Tennessee’s all-time winningest coach with a 285-92 record.

In his previous 11 seasons at MTSU, the Lady Raiders have won at least 20 games every season and they’ve been to nine NCAA Tournaments.

He’s also led the Lady Raiders to eight conference titles and seven conference tournament championships.

At Shelbyville Central High School, Insell built a dynasty, going 775-149 in 28 years.