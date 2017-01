NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) announced via social media Monday afternoon the last man to walk on the moon has died.

Gene Cernan, a retired NASA astronaut, was 82.

According to his biography on NASA’s website, Cernan has three daughters and one grandchild.

Cernan, a retired U.S. Navy captain, was one of 14 astronauts selected by NASA in Oct. 1963.

Read more about Cernan here.