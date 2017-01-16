Lady Vols upset No. 6 Notre Dame 71-69

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Jaime Nared hit a jumper with 10 seconds to play, and Tennessee upset No. 6 Notre Dame 71-69 Monday night at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville.

The Lady Vols first win over the Irish since 2008 is a huge one for a team that has struggled to an 11-6 start.

Tennessee started the game with an 11-2 run only to watch Notre Dame take the game over. The Irish built a 15 point second half deficit but couldn’t make it stick.

Notre Dame did have a chance to win but Lindsay Allen’s three-point attempt at the buzzer missed badly

Diamond DeShields led Tennessee with 20 points. Mercedes Russell added 13 points, while Nared and Jordan Reynolds each had 12.

With the win, the Lady Vols avoided their first three-game losing streak since 1986.