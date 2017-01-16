Kitchen fire damages apartments in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A fire officials say began in a kitchen has damaged a few units at a South Nashville apartment complex.

The flames were reported just before 9:30 p.m. at the Landmark at Wynton Pointe homes off Enclave Circle, not far from the Nolensville Road and Old Hickory Boulevard intersection.

Firefighters say there were heavy smoke and some flames coming through the affected apartment’s door when they arrived.

The fire was put out quickly, and about four neighboring units were damaged by smoke or water.

The resident of the apartment was transported to a nearby hospital with smoke inhalation. There’s no word on her condition at this time.

Officials told News 2 the fire was under control by 10:20 p.m. No other injuries were reported. It’s not known how serious the damage to the affected apartment is.