Inaugural attendees: Tenn. gov. who didn’t vote for Trump, but not one of his biggest supporters

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The list of Tennesseans heading to the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump includes a governor who publicly said he would not vote for him, but not going, is one of his earliest supporters who want to stay home so she can “see every moment on TV.”

Governor Bill Haslam, who said last fall, he would write-in a Republican’s name rather than vote for Trump indicated in his weekly schedule that he would be attending the inauguration.

Not making the trip is Trump delegate Mae Beavers, who is a state senator from suburban Wilson County, just east of Nashville and a Trump delegate to the Republican Convention this summer.

“To me, the convention was the most exciting part,” Sen. Beavers told News 2 on Monday. “I want a front row seat where I can see everything that happens all day long.”

It was a reference to staying home on her couch and watching the events as they play out on the networks.

“We are going to have a party at home to celebrate,” the conservative lawmaker, added with a smile.

Beavers also cherishes a picture made with Trump a year ago during a Knoxville visit by the candidate before the primaries began in January.

Some early supporters who will be in DC for the inauguration include, Rutherford County state Senator Bill Ketron and his daughter, Kelsey, who also were Trump delegates to the Republican Convention.

“So this is kind of ‘Bucket List’ for me, I have never been to one,” Sen. Ketron said Monday. “I am in the standing room crowd to the right of the podium. I got the tickets through Congressman Scott DesJarlais’ office and in a letter I was told to be prepared to stand for three hours.”

Several Nashville connected musicians are expected to be part of the inauguration events including, Tim Rushlow, the former front man for Little Texas, who told News 2 on Friday he’ll be part of a concert on The Mall in front of an estimated million people.