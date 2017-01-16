Local favorite Green Hills Grille takes part in Nashville Restaurant Week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Yet another Nashville Restaurant Week kicked off Monday, inviting both locals and visitors to explore what the city has to offer.

The week-long event lasts through Sunday, Jan. 22 and aims to support Music City’s independent restaurant scene.

Over 60 participating restaurants are offering special menus featuring new food and dishes.

Green Hills Grille, a Nashville favorite that reopened a little over a year ago after a seven-year hiatus, is offering a set three-course meal for the week.

Steven Smithing, who owns both the Green Hills Grille and Mere Bulles in Brentwood, told News 2 it’s a great opportunity to showcase what they do locally.

“Here at the Green Hills Grille we’ve got a pretty big neighborhood to fill and feed, so it’s good to stand out amongst the crowd,” he said.

“We’re a quality-driven restaurant, a neighborhood restaurant. We just want to feed people good food that’s approachable that they can eat every day,” Smithing added.

The local hotspot’s menu for restaurant week includes a 6 oz. filet sliced up for sliders.

“We’re also doing a carnitas bowl with yellow rice, turmeric, and some black beans—kind of a Mexican-inspired dish,” Smithing told News 2.

He explained he’s been in Green Hills for over 24 years, starting as a sever at the same restaurant he now owns.

“It’s been a wonderful place to be for the last 24 years. It’s exciting; it’s come along pretty darn quickly,” Smithing said of the city. “And I think we’ve been handle it pretty well so far. We’re getting a little bit more sophisticated… We’re kind of getting our wings right now and taking off.”

Also this year, several Williamson County restaurants are taking part as well, including 55 South and Bunganut Pig Pub & Eatery, both in Franklin.

Click here to see who else is participating in Nashville Restaurant Week and check out their special menus.