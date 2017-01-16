Family of slain Antioch teen left heartbroken after double homicide

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The mother of a teenager who was shot and killed in a double homicide over the weekend in Antioch said she spent the day trying to get in touch with her son.

Eduardo Trejo, 16, died after he and a friend, Jonathan Martinez, 15, were lured to a home on Picadilly Row by two other teenagers, according to Metro police.

Family members told News 2 Trejo left his home that morning. He lived just down the street.

“His mom was trying to hunt him down. She kept calling his cell phone and he wouldn’t answer his cell phone,” said his uncle, Alex Mendoza.

Trejo was reportedly lured to the home by Anthony Sinor and Mitchell Mann, both 16. His friend Martinez, who was also killed, accompanied him.

Police tell News 2 that Sinor suspected Trejo had broken into his home.

“I don’t know if we will know the real truth about behind what made these guys take the decision they did,” Mendoza said. “At this point there, is nothing really we can do about it.”

News 2 talked with Trejo’s mother; Mendoza translated for her.

“She said of course being her only son, it was like a part of her was taken out,” he relayed.

Trejo was an 11th grade student at Antioch High School. His family said he went down the wrong path and began using drugs.

Despite that, they said he still didn’t deserve to be killed.

“I don’t really believe there is a reason to take anyone’s life,” Mendoza told News 2.

Trejo’s family said the four teenagers were supposed to be friends, but they said this is not the way friends supposed to be treated.

The teenager’s mother said she forgives the boys who took her son’s life.

“We hold no regrets and grudge against the aggressors, and we don’t know what triggered them to do this, but whatever it was… it happened,” Mendoza, translating for the mother, said.

News 2 spoke also spoke with Martinez’s father by phone. Israel Buruca said his son was a good kid who loved to play soccer.

Instead of preparing for soccer games at the Indoor Soccer Complex in Antioch where he works, he spent Monday planning his son’s funeral.

Mann and Sinor are each charged with two counts of criminal homicide. They remain locked up at the juvenile detention center.