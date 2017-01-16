City leaders commit to solving homeless problem in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The dark side to Nashville being an “it city” means the homeless population is growing, but now city leaders are making a new commitment to solve the problem.

Councilmen Freddy O’Connell represents the 19th district of Nashville. That area of downtown includes the business district and attractions that people from all over the world travel to experience.

It’s also a place where you will find a centralized population of people who are homeless.

“Our social services tend to be headquartered in that area, the services specifically that cater to the homeless are in that area, so for me, I feel it urgently,” explained Councilman O’Connell.

O’Connell will join a group of other city leaders who have committed to meeting once a month to try to make significant strides in tackling the city’s homeless problem.

“In meeting monthly, I think we will get to talk more frequently about some of the acute issues while we are working on more strategic scenarios,” said O’Connell.

City leaders project Davidson County’s homeless population is currently between 2,000 to 3,000 people, but they told News 2 those numbers could be much higher.

O’Connell said the group is discussing how to streamline homeless services and create a centralized action group.

He told News 2 there are several organizations that could join forces, find out where their services overlap and develop a united tactical approach.

“I would say that I am more confident than I have ever been that Nashville will become one of the highest performing cities when it comes to its response to homelessness,” said O’Connell.

Andrew Dubois, who has been homeless for two years, told News 2 he is encouraged by the news.

“It’s not easy to find an apartment or somewhere to live,” he said.

Dubois said the city has to do something. He added with the rising costs of living in Nashville he fears he will remain homeless for some time.

The group is scheduled to meet in February.