Brother wants closure as Columbia hit-and-run case remains unsolved

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tuesday will mark one month since James Michael Mealer was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Columbia.

The 50-year-old was riding his bike on Dec. 17 when a dark-colored truck ran him down.

His brother, Richard Mealer, is urging anyone with any information to come forward.

Mealer told News 2 there’s a pain in his heart that will only heal once his brother’s killer is brought to justice.

“I need closure. You need to turn yourself in so you can atone for this. I have a very forgiving heart; I just need to know who to forgive,” he said.

MORE: Investigation continues after bicyclist killed in Columbia hit-and-run

The accident happened on Fourth Avenue at Riverside Drive when the McDonald’s employee was hit by a driver who left the scene.

“It could’ve been an accident. If it was an accident, I could forgive,” Mealer explained.

Nearby resident Pam Welch called 911.

“He was alive, moaning like he was in pain, but he could not respond or say anything,” she told News 2.

Mealer previously told News 2 that he and his brother were estranged for the past 20 years.

“I have not had a chance to make things right for my brother,” he said, stressing why finding the killer would help bring so much closure.

“I have had many chances. I just didn’t embrace it,” Mealer admitted.

Police said the truck that hit James Mealer has damage to its right front fender or headlight. AUthoritise are urging the driver to come forward and tell their side of the story. Anyone with information is urged to call Columbia police at 931-381-4900.