WKRN-TV, Nashville’s ABC affiliate, is looking for a News Anchor/Reporter.

The successful candidate must be an engaging personality with the ability to deliver a compelling newscast. This position requires someone who not only thrives in the fast pace of live news coverage, but is also a leader in the newsroom for major breaking news events.

Outstanding reporting skills and impeccable journalistic standards are necessary. Professional on-air presentation and delivery is also a must.

This position is primarily responsible for anchoring the evening newscasts, but applicants should also have superior writing skills and willingness to enterprise news content fitting the station’s “Coverage You Can Count On” brand.

Previous anchor experience is required; a minimum of 5 years preferred.

Candidates must also demonstrate knowledge of and willingness to engage with digital media platforms.

For consideration : No phone calls please.



Please tell us how you found out about the job opening, send resume and cover letter to:

WKRN-TV – Human Resources (News)

441 Murfreesboro Road

Nashville, TN 37210

email to: lsnyder@wkrn.com –

Be sure to include your name and the job title in subject line.

For more information about current job openings, please refer to www.wkrn.com under Contact, then Employment. WKRN-TV is a drug-free company and requires pre-employment drug testing and background investigations.