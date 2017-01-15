State to consider new sites for National Register of Historic Places

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A meeting will take place next week to consider new Tennessee sites to add to the National Register of Historic Places.

The Tennessee State Review Board will meet on Wednesday, Jan. 25 to review the list of locations.

Those being considered include:

• Putnam County: The Science Building (T.J. Farr Building)

• Robertson County: William M. Murry House

• Shelby County: Charles Davis House

• Shelby County: Rock of Ages Christian Methodist Episcopal Church

• Blount County: Vose School

• Knox County: Kern’s Bakery

If these properties meet the requirements, their nominations will be sent for final approval to the National Register of Historic Places in the Department of the Interior.

The state review board will also discuss whether four properties should remain on the list.

They include:

• Claiborne County: Weir House

• Meigs County: H.C. Shiflett Barn

• Sullivan County: Pearson Brick House

• Washington County: Bowers-Kirkpatrick Farmstead

The public is invited to attend the meeting.

For more information, contact Claudette Stager at 615-770-1089 or Claudette.Stager@tn.gov.