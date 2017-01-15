Police: Solider arrested for punching officer in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police arrested an Army soldier for reportedly beating up a man and punching an officer in the face near Broadway on Saturday.

According to an affidavit, police spotted 25-year-old Alexander Dickhausen kicking a man in the face on Third Ave South Saturday afternoon.

A Metro police officer ordered Dickhausen to stop assaulting the man, which is when Dickhausen reportedly punched the officer in the face, according to police.

The soldier then ran from the officer toward an alley. Metro police reported the officer caught up with Dickhausen and used his pepper spray to take him into custody.

Dickhausen was allegedly heavily intoxicated, unsteady on his feet and told police he did not remember assaulting the victim.

A Metro police report identifies Dickhausen as a soldier with the US Army.

At the time of the arrest, the victim was unresponsive and not moving.

Dickhausen has been charged with aggravated assault, assault of an officer, public intoxication and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Metro jail with a bond of $20,000.