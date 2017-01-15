Man shot near west Nashville gas station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was injured when he was shot near a west Nashville gas station late Saturday night.

He was shot close to the Shell gas station, located at 6931 Charlotte Pike, near Interstate 40 around 11 p.m.

Metro police told News 2 the victim was shot once in the abdomen.

He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Two suspects were described as leaving the scene in a gray 4-door car that is missing a front hubcap.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.