LIST: Middle Tennessee events honoring Martin Luther King Jr.

- 16th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Fellowship Breakfast hosted by Ambassador Andrew Young
TIME: 7 a.m.
LOCATION: Music City Center in Davidson ballroom at 201 5th Avenue South
- Martin Luther King community celebration at Burt Elementary School
TIME: Community celebration at 8:30 a.m.; March starts at Noon
LOCATION: 110 Bailey Street in Clarksville
- Youth Program at Jefferson Street Missionary Baptist church
TIME: Youth program at 8:30 a.m.; March starts at 10 a.m.
Convocation at 11 a.m. at Tennessee State Univeristy Gentry Center
LOCATION: 2708 Jefferson Street in Nashville
- Martin Luther King Jr. Remembrance Ceremony at La Vergne City Hall in the City Hall Board Room
TIME: 10 a.m.
LOCATION: 5093 Murfreesboro Road in La Vergne
- Martin Luther King Jr. March from Gallatin City Hall to Gallatin High School
TIME: Noon
LOCATION: Starts at 132 West Main Street in Gallatin