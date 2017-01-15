LIST: Middle Tennessee events honoring Martin Luther King Jr.

  • 16th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Fellowship Breakfast hosted by Ambassador Andrew Young
    TIME: 7 a.m.
    LOCATION: Music City Center in Davidson ballroom at 201 5th Avenue South
  • Martin Luther King community celebration at Burt Elementary School
    TIME: Community celebration at 8:30 a.m.; March starts at Noon
    LOCATION: 110 Bailey Street in Clarksville
  • Youth Program at Jefferson Street Missionary Baptist church
    TIME: Youth program at 8:30 a.m.; March starts at 10 a.m.
    Convocation at 11 a.m. at Tennessee State Univeristy Gentry Center
    LOCATION: 2708 Jefferson Street in Nashville
  • Martin Luther King Jr. Remembrance Ceremony at La Vergne City Hall in the City Hall Board Room
    TIME: 10 a.m.
    LOCATION: 5093 Murfreesboro Road in La Vergne
  • Martin Luther King Jr. March from Gallatin City Hall to Gallatin High School
    TIME: Noon
    LOCATION: Starts at 132 West Main Street in Gallatin

