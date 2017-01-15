Lady Vols not alone this season in honoring Pat Summitt

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tributes to former Tennessee women’s basketball coach Pat Summitt in the season after her death are taking place at the program she built into a national power and on other campuses across the country.

Harvard, Kentucky, Vermont and Division II program Metropolitan State of Denver are among the women’s basketball teams that have joined Tennessee in wearing commemorative patches on their uniforms to honor one of their game’s greatest ambassadors . Summitt died June 28 at the age of 64 after battling early-onset dementia, Alzheimer’s type.

Vermont coach Chris Day said it was an obvious decision.

“To be honest with you… we all should be doing it,” Day said.

Summitt led Tennessee to eight national titles before stepping down in April 2012, one year after announcing her diagnosis.

She spent the rest of her life leading the fight against Alzheimer’s through contributions that included the development of her foundation and the establishment of the Pat Summitt Alzheimer’s Clinic that opened last month at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the clinic was held Sunday.

