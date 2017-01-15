Hundreds of volunteers help makeover Springfield school

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WKRN) – Hundreds of volunteers gave up part of their weekend to help a Springfield school.

More than 300 people from Cornerstone Church’s second Saturday outreach program went to Krisle Elementary School to help with a makeover.

Armed with paint brushes, cleaning supplies and tools, crews cleaned 50 classrooms, painted hallways, the gym, cafeteria and repainted the school mascot and various murals.

The school principal says they would not have been able to afford the upgrades otherwise due to a tight budget.

The students and staff will get a first look at the improvements when they return to class Tuesday.

The Madison church volunteers also planted 450 trees and took sack lunches to area hospitals.