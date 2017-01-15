Goodlettsville man dies after being impaled by arrow

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation has been launched into the death of a Goodlettsville man who was impaled by an arrow.

Police say the family found the victim around 12:40 p.m. in the bedroom of his Union Street home.

The name of the person has not been released; however, officials told News 2 he was in his 40s.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) was on the scene for a short time, but they left once it was determined this was not a hunting incident.

Authorities remain on the scene as they work to figure out what happened.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.