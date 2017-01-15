Employees at California shoe store pitch in to buy teen his favorite sneakers

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — It was a surprise act of kindness inside a Bay Area mall.

Employees at a shoe store in Concord noticed a young man who came in all the time just to try on the same shoes. But he would never buy them.

So, they decided to do something about it. They bought him the shoes and a hat. Then, they surprised the teen with them.

At the Sunvalley Shopping Center, an incredible group of shoe store employees came together to put a smile on a young man’s face.

The employees tell KRON4 the young man would come into the Champs shoe store at least a few times a week to try on the same pair of Air Jordan sneakers. But he would always leave empty-handed.

On Sunday, the teen got the surprise of his life.

