Driver charged after hitting 2 cars, crashing into house

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman is facing charges after police said she hit two cars and crashed into a house early Sunday morning.

According to Clarksville police, Michelle Gee was was driving on Meredith Way at 1:12 a.m. when she failed to negotiate a curve. She then struck two parked cars before crashing into a house.

Gee has been charged with driving under the influence and not having proof of insurance.

She is also facing a charge of reckless endangerment because there was a 7-year-old child in the car with her.

