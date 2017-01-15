Clarksville police launch investigation after shots fired at cars, home

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville police have launched an investigation after someone opened fire on several cars at an apartment complex and at a house.

Officers were called to the Paddock Place Apartments on Union Hall Road at 9:25 p.m Saturday.

When they arrived, they found five cars with damage. Witnesses reported seeing a slim man run from the scene after the shots were fired.

About 10 minutes later, three bullets hit a house on Carrie Drive. There were no injuries reported in either incident.

The investigation is ongoing.