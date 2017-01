NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – In honor of National Hat Day, retailer Lids is donating hats to children’s hospitals across the country, including Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital.

In addition, Lids will donate one dollar for every hat sold on Jan. 15 to its Lids Foundation, which provides financial support to youth development-focused non-profits all over the United States.

To celebrate, all hats purchased at Lids locations and online will be 25 percent off.

