CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two teenage girls were injured in a crash in Clarksville Saturday night.

They were traveling on Hazelwood Road at 11:35 p.m.when their car struck a utility pole and a privacy fence before going down an embankment.

The girls had to be extracted from the car. They were taken to Tennova Hospital and then to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where they were listed in stable condition.

Police say alcohol may have contributed to the crash.