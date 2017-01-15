2 arrested after party-goer shot in Trigg County

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) – Two men have been arrested after a shooting Sunday morning during a party held at Lake Barkley State Resort Park.

According to the Trigg County Sheriff’s Office, that party at the cabins involved drugs, alcohol and guns.

During that party, the male victim was somehow shot in the leg.

The two men are charged with public intoxication, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

One of the men is also charged with wanton endangerment and criminal mischief.

Investigators said more charges are possible against the two men.

Their names have not been released.