Zach Cunningham declares for NFL draft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The SEC’s leading tackler is declaring for the 2017 NFL Draft.

Linebacker Zach Cunningham will forego his senior season at Vanderbilt University and turn pro, according to an announcement he made at the Walter Camp Football Foundations Awards Banquet.

Cunningham led the SEC with 115 tackle and four fumble recoveries. Against Auburn, he showed his athletic ability when he blocked a field goal by jumping over the line.

Cunningham was a finalist for the Butkus Award, which is given annually to the top linebacker in college football.