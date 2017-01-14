Metro police: Driver rams SUV while drinking boxed wine

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A hit-and-run suspect is accused of drinking from a box of wine while ramming another vehicle in an attempt to get away on Friday.

Metro police were dispatched to a hit-and-run at the intersection of Highway 100 and Old Hickory Boulevard.

According to an affidavit,a witness reported a Nissan Altima traveling inbound on Highway 100 “with the hood folded up over the windshield and the driver hanging her head out the window to see around the obstructed windshield.”

A short time after that, the driver of an SUV at Harding Pike and Harding Place reported the same car “was actively ramming her Nissan into the caller’s SUV in an attempt to flee the scene while drinking out of a box of wine.”

Two adults and a young child were inside the SUV at the time.

The 41-year-old driver of the Nissan Altima – identified as Michelle Leigh Bixler – was taken into custody.

Officers said Bixler “had a strong odor of alcohol” and “was very confused.”

Inside Bixler’s car, police reportedly found “a box of Franzia wine” that “was open and the spout was pulled out.” As for the bag inside the box which contains the alcohol, that “was significantly less than full.”

Officers said they also found “two empty single-serving bottles” of liquor in Bixler’s vehicle.

While at the hospital having blood drawn, officers said Bixler “leaned her head back onto the wall and swayed back and forth while making grunting noises.” They said “at one point she fell over into the nurses’ tray.”

Bixler was booked into the Metro jail and charged with driving under the influence and multiple counts of assault with a deadly weapon.