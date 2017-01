NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people were killed in a shooting in Antioch Saturday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m., Metro police were called to the 700 block of Piccadilly Row.

When they arrived to the scene, they found two people with fatal gunshot wounds. The suspected gunman was also at the location.

Circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.

