News 2’s adopt-a-thon leads to 94 cats, dogs finding homes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nearly 100 cats and dogs now have a place to call home after News 2 co-hosted an adopt-a-thon with the Metro Animal Care and Control.

Over a three-day period, adoption fees were only $2. This resulted in the adoption of 94 animals, with 41 of those taking place on Saturday alone.

The Metro animal control is happy to report that their adoption floor is now empty.

“We’re an open admission shelter, which means that on any given day we have 30-60 animals coming in the doors, so for us helping the animals that are in our adoption program find homes as quickly as possible, but good homes, that’s really the most important part for us,” said spokeswoman Rebecca Morris.

