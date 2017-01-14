Man stabbed at south Nashville motel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was stabbed early Saturday morning outside a south Nashville motel.

It happened at the Lee Motel, located at 426 Murfreesboro Pike, around 3:30 a.m.

Metro police told News 2 the victim approached the desk clerk and told him he had been stabbed in his abdomen.

The victim told police he was standing on the sidewalk outside one of the motel rooms when an unknown female with brown hair stabbed him.

He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The stabbing remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately released.