Man shot during robbery, carjacking in north Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was shot multiple times during a robbery and carjacking in north Nashville early Saturday morning.

It happened in the 1600 block of 16th Avenue North around 2:40 a.m.

Metro police said the victim told detectives he was confronted by a tall, thin person wearing a ski mask.

The victim was reportedly robbed at gunpoint before the suspect shot him several times in the legs before stealing his car, a brown Kia Soul.

The victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.