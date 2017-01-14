Man injured in shooting outside Prince’s Hot Chicken

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was shot in the parking lot of Prince’s Hot Chicken early Saturday morning.

It happened at the restaurant on Ewing Drive around 2:15 a.m.

Metro police said the victim told detectives he was shot while waiting for his order in the parking lot.

The victim said he bumped into another man who began shooting him, striking him once in each leg, according to police.

He was transported by private vehicle to TriStar Skyline Medical Center where his condition is unknown.

Metro police told News 2 the victim could not provide officers with a suspect description and no witnesses were found at the scene.

The shooting remains under investigation.

The long-time Nashville restaurant and birthplace of Nashville Hot Chicken remained open during the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.