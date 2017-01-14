Family, friends celebrate life of Spring Hill boy who passed away

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) – A celebration of life was held for a little boy who touched the hearts of people around the country.

Dylan Trevino’s friends and family joined together Saturday at The Mockingbird Restaurant in Spring Hill to pay tribute to him.

The 12-year-old passed earlier last week after a brave struggle to overcome injuries he sustained when he was a little boy.

At just 5 years old, he fell into a fire pit in his family’s backyard. Dylan spent a lot of time in the hospital as he tried to recover. Despite his struggles, he never lost his joy.

“He was a joy. His personality; he was an inspiration even up until the end he continued to touch people’s lives,” said family friend Donna Isbell.

Proceeds collected Saturday will help the Trevino family.

Sunday would have been Dylan’s 13th birthday.