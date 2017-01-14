Crossville man arrested for fatal shooting of 21-year-old woman

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Crossville man has been arrested for the shooting death of a 21-year-old woman in his home.

Michael Dale is accused of shooting Kelsey Brady early Saturday morning.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Dale and another man got into an argument at his home located in the 1000 block of Old Mail Road.

During the altercation, Dale reportedly fired a shotgun. Projectiles from the gunshot perforated an interior wall, striking and killing Brady in an adjacent room of the home.

Dale has been charged with one count of aggravated assault resulting in death, one count of reckless homicide, and one count of aggravated assault.

He is being held in the Cumberland County Jail on $200,000 bond.