4 trucks stolen from Lebanon car dealership

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Four trucks were stolen from a car dealership in Lebanon early Saturday morning.
According to Lebanon police, someone forced their way into Wilson County Motors, located at 903 South Hartman Drive, around 3:45 a.m.
The four stolen trucks were described as:
- 2017 GMC Sierra Denali (red)
- 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 (metallic)
- 2017 GMC 3500 Denali (black)
- 2017 GMC Sierra Z71 1500 (black)
Anyone with information about the crime is urged to contact the Lebanon Police Department at 615-444-2323 or Detective Tim Murray at 615-453-4404. There is a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to the prosecution of a suspect.