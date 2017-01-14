4 trucks stolen from Lebanon car dealership

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Four trucks were stolen from a car dealership in Lebanon early Saturday morning.

According to Lebanon police, someone forced their way into Wilson County Motors, located at 903 South Hartman Drive, around 3:45 a.m.

The four stolen trucks were described as:

2017 GMC Sierra Denali (red)

2017 GMC Sierra 1500 (metallic)

2017 GMC 3500 Denali (black)

2017 GMC Sierra Z71 1500 (black)

Anyone with information about the crime is urged to contact the Lebanon Police Department at 615-444-2323 or Detective Tim Murray at 615-453-4404. There is a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to the prosecution of a suspect.

(Courtesy: Lebanon Police Department)