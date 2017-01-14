35th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast held in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – the 35th annual Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast was held in Murfreesboro Saturday.

The event, which is hosted by the NAACP, was emceed by News 2 reporter Larry Flowers.

The theme for this year was “Dreams to Action: Celebrate the Legacy.”

Guest speaker Tyron Carter Jr. encouraged everyone there to continue to dream.

“It’s important for us not to daydream and have that I should’ve, would’ve mentality, to make sure we are actually putting some things to action, to make sure we are doing our part in our society, our community and in our own lives because we are all destined for purpose. We just got to know what that purpose is and go get it, and not just sit back and wait for it to be handed to us.”

During the ceremony, several people received the Jerry Anderson Hero and Humanitarian Award.

The award is named in honor of former NFL player and Murfreesboro resident, Jerry Anderson. He died while trying to save two young boys from drowning in the stones river