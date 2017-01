WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was killed in a single-car crash on Interstate 840 Saturday afternoon.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the accident happened in the eastbound lanes at mile marker 42.

The name of the victim has not been released and no details were given about a cause for the crash.

Traffic is slow in the area as the THP is investigates.

