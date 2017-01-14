1 arrested, another on the loose after attempted carjacking in Percy Priest area

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person is in custody and another is on the loose after an attempted carjacking in the Percy Priest area Saturday afternoon.

It happened a little after 3 p.m. on Bell Road, not far from Stewart’s Ferry Pike.

K.C. Freels told News 2 he was dropping someone off at their car when two people ambushed him and pointed a revolver in his face.

The pair stole his range bag, which had a pistol inside. They then took off when an officer in the area showed up.

One of them was apprehended, but police are still looking for the second person.

A K9 unit has been called to the scene to assist in the search.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.