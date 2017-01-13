Williamson County School board plans to revise dress code

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Williamson County Board of Education is making changes to the way students dress at school.

They announced plans to revise the school dress code for the 2017-18 school year.

A first vote on the changes will be taken during a meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Some of the proposed changes include:

Tops of shoulders must have a minimum of a 2-inch strap for students in grades 6-12 and a minimum of 1-inch strap for students in grades K-5 unless otherwise covered by an opaque top garment.

Skin and undergarments must be covered with opaque clothing from the midriff to mid-thigh.

All pants, trousers, shorts and skirts must be held at the waist.

Leggings, jeggings and other compression-style garments may be worn so long as an opaque top garment covers the buttocks and genitalia.

Hats may be worn in buildings with the permission of building administration.

Shoes are required.

Any type of clothing, apparel or accessory, including that which denotes such students’ membership in or affiliation with any gang associated with criminal activities is not permitted.

Policies have to be heard a minimum of six times before they go into effect.

If the dress code changes are approved on Jan. 17, it will go before the policy committee again before making its way to the February work session.

A final approval vote would then take place on Feb. 20.

Click here to view the current dress code.