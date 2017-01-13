Union County woman charged with sexually exploiting juvenile boys

MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Union County woman has been charged in a sexual exploitation case involving juvenile males.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Tonya Raper, 31, is accused of soliciting underage males for the purpose of engaging in sexual activity.

Raper is charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor by electronic means and one count of solicitation of a minor.

TBI began investigating Raper’s case in October 2016. A grand jury returned indictments Thursday and she was taken into custody. She is being held in the Union County jail on a $20,000 bond.