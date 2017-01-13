Suspect wanted for back-to-back armed robberies in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are searching for a man wanted for back-to-back armed robberies in Franklin on Thursday night.

Franklin police said the first robbery occurred at the Dollar General on Hillsboro Road around 6:30 p.m.

While officers were on their way to Dollar General, the Goodwill store in the same complex was robbed at gunpoint by the same suspect.

In both cases, the suspect entered the store, displayed a handgun and demanded money from the clerks.

He then fled on foot and remains at large though detectives do not believe he is still in the immediate area.

No one was injured in either robbery.

He was described as a light-skinned black man with a beard and was wearing a gray and white striped hooded sweatshirt.

A $5,000 cash reward is offered by Franklin police for information in these robberies.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000.