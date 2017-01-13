Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office fires Major Cagle

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office fired a major on Thursday.

A letter of termination was given to Major Derrell Cagle.

The letter reads:

Due to persistent deficiencies in management and continued concerns in actions and activities required by your staff, failure to follow the appropriate procedures of reported incidents, following the desertification of the Rutherford County Detention Center, and findings of an independent review, it is hereby determined that your services as the facility administrator is no longer necessary. Please accept this as your official notice of immediate termination.”