NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Predators have acquired forward Cody McLeod from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for forward Felix Girard.

Mcleod was originally signed by Colorado in 2006 as an undrafted free agent and has recorded eight fighting majors this season.

He led the League in fighting majors in 2015-16 with 12.

The Preds hit the road Friday for a five-game road swing beginning at Colorado at 2 p.m. Saturday.