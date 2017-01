LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are searching for a man who they say took several items from a Lebanon Walmart without paying for them in December.

The items were taken from the location on South Cumberland on Dec. 15.

Lebanon police said the man was wearing a black jacket with camouflage sleeves, blue jeans and a camouflage “24” hat.

He was seen leaving the parking lot in a white passenger van.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lebanon police at 615-453-4337.