Officer-involved shooting shuts down interstate in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokesperson confirmed that two people have been taken to a nearby hospital following an officer-involved shooting on Interstate 26 Thursday night.

According to TBI spokesperson Leslie Earhart, Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers were conducting a traffic stop on I-26 when one of the occupants inside the vehicle pulled out a weapon. Troopers then reportedly fired their weapons.

“At this point I can tell you that two people were transported to the hospital,” Earhart said. “Their condition is currently unknown. Our violent crime response team is on their way from Knoxville to collect evidence and process the scene, so forensic scientists will be working throughout the night to process the scene.”

Earhart added that both of the people taken to the hospital were occupants inside the vehicle.

She said agents are currently in the process of interviewing witnesses.

“We’re here to determine exactly what happened,” Earhart said. “We’ll be consulting with (District Attorney Barry Staubus) throughout the process and, of course, once the investigation is complete. Our investigative findings will be turned over to the DA’s office.”

Pictures from the scene at the Rock Springs exit in Kingsport View as list View as gallery Open Gallery