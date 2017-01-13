News 2’s Anne Holt announces her intent to ‘step away from the anchor desk’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Friday, News 2 Anchor Anne Holt announced that it was time to scale back her work load.

“Our news department’s a 24/7 operation, and anchoring a nightly newscast is a job that requires a huge time commitment,” she said. “But I have been given the unique opportunity to stay connected with my work, and you, our viewers, yet enjoy more of my life.

At Anne’s request, she is stepping away from the anchor desk at the end of January. She will continue to bring News 2 viewers stories, however.

She’ll begin to focus on the “kind of news that inspires and showcases the goodness in all of us.”

“So I will still be around, just not as much. Which gives me more time with my family,” she said.

Anne was one of 13 children born to a family of sharecroppers in west Tennessee. She received her education from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville and immediately went to work for the local television station, WATE-TV.

Anne moved to Nashville in 1976, and went to work for News 2 as a reporter and weekend anchor.

In 1980, Anne became primary anchor.

Click here to email Anne your well-wishes.