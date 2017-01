NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Metro school bus was involved in a fender bender Friday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m., the bus collided with a Lexus SUV on Sawyer Brown Road and Highway 70.

No children were on board and no injuries were reported.

The crash, however, does have the road blocked at this time.

No other details about the accident have been released. Refresh this page for updates.