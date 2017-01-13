Metro officer receives standing ovation at Predators game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Metro Nashville police officer who was wounded on the job was honored Thursday night at the Predators game.
Officer Terrance McBride received a standing ovation at Bridgestone Arena.
Mayor Megan Barry was also there to greet and thank the officer.
McBride was shot last month while checking out a citizen’s tip on a suspect with outstanding warrants.
He spent several days at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he underwent surgery. Officer McBride is now continuing to recover at home.