Metro officer receives standing ovation at Predators game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Metro Nashville police officer who was wounded on the job was honored Thursday night at the Predators game.

Officer Terrance McBride received a standing ovation at Bridgestone Arena.

RELATED: Police: Metro officer shot; Suspected gunman found dead

Mayor Megan Barry was also there to greet and thank the officer.

McBride was shot last month while checking out a citizen’s tip on a suspect with outstanding warrants.

He spent several days at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he underwent surgery. Officer McBride is now continuing to recover at home.

A humbling standing ovation in appreciation of Officer McBride in #Smashville. Thank you @PredsNHL and Preds fans! pic.twitter.com/54gKdAwT4g — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) January 13, 2017