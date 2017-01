NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Metro officer was involved in a crash near MetroCenter Friday night.

It happened around 7 p.m. at Rosa L. Parks Boulevard and Dominican Drive.

Officials on the scene told News 2 a police cruiser collided with a car carrying three people.

The officer and the occupants of the other car were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

It was not immediately clear what led to the crash.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.