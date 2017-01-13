Manchester community searches for beloved dog

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A full-on search is underway in Manchester for a beloved dog named Tucker.

The purebred Labrador Retriever has been missing since September.

Tucker’s owner, Russ Moran, says he’s posting flyers and asking for the community’s help in tracking down his dog.

Tucker is somewhat of a local celebrity in the Manchester area.

He was often spotted at Prater’s Barbecue and was considered the restaurant’s mascot.

Moran told News 2 that Tucker is a hunting dog and he’s too smart to run off for very long.