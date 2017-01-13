Man injured in south Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was injured in a shooting in south Nashville Friday morning.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of Charles E. Davis Boulevard at the Tony Sudekum Apartments around 9:30 a.m.

Metro police told News 2 it appeared the man was shot in his behind.

He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates.